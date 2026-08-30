Project Director Samagra Shiksha reviews centrally sponsored schemes in Doda

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Aug 29: Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, J&K, Bhawani Rakwal today reviewed the implementation and progress of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) of the School Education Department in district Doda during a comprehensive review meeting.

The meeting focused on the status of civil works, infrastructure development, digital initiatives and student-centric programmes being implemented across the district. Reviewing the ongoing developmental works, the Project Director directed the concerned officers and Heads of Institutions to accelerate the pace of execution and ensure timely completion of projects while maintaining prescribed quality standards and transparency in the utilization of government funds.

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The implementation of key digital and educational initiatives, including the Prashast App, Digital Chatbots under VSK initiatives, Aadhaar-related activities, Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU), PM POSHAN and ULLAS was also reviewed in detail.

Emphasizing the importance of effective use of technology, the Project Director stressed that digital platforms and technology-driven interventions should be meaningfully utilized at the school level for academic support, real-time monitoring, timely data updation and improved learning outcomes, rather than being treated merely as compliance-related exercises.

Stressing the importance of accountability, coordination and regular monitoring, he directed all concerned officers and field functionaries to ensure effective implementation of the schemes and timely compliance with the directions issued during the review.

Later, the Project Director held a review meeting with the Heads of Institutions of Educational Zone Bhaderwah at Dak Bungalow, Bhaderwah. He also conducted a field visit and interacted with students and zonal-level officers to assess the availability of basic facilities and review the implementation of various educational initiatives at the grassroots level.

The meetings were attended by the District Education Planning Officer (DEPO), Principals of Government Higher Secondary Schools, Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) of District Doda, besides other concerned officers and officials of the School Education Department.

Concluding the review, Bhawani Rakwal called upon all officers and field functionaries to discharge their responsibilities with dedication, commitment and a result-oriented approach, ensuring transparency, quality and accountability in the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes. He stressed that every government intervention should translate into tangible and meaningful benefits for students and contribute towards strengthening the overall quality of school education in District Doda.