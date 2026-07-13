Progress Requires Both Scientific Advancements, Spirituality: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Jul 12: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said India was founded on the principle of harmony of science and spiritual values.

He emphasised that progress requires both scientific advancements and spirituality.

Sinha was speaking at the Lal Ded Literature Awards programme here. “Lal Ded: The Mother of Kashmir”, a book penned by Dr Vaidehi Taman, was also launched on the occasion.

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The L-G urged the awardees to share the timeless wisdom of Lal Ded, Kabir, Nund Rishi, Guru Nanak and Tulsidas with younger generation.

“India’s greatest strength is its rich spiritual, scientific and cultural identity, passed down through centuries like a torch. I appeal to the youth not to let that flame die. Now is the time to use our rich heritage to inspire millions of new minds. Now is the time to innovate, and give the youth of Jammu and Kashmir a clear purpose,” Sinha said.

He said nation-building is a shared duty for every citizen and the youth are architects of the future.

“Do not settle for ordinary achievements. Dream big, work hard, and strive for excellence. Our nation would succeed through patience, hard work, and collective effort,” the L-G said.

Sinha said India values both outward progress and inward spiritual growth.

He said the core traditions of the nation are inherited by every individual across Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and this shared spiritual heritage connects every Indian and guides society.

“I want writers, thinkers and artists to preserve and share this spiritual tradition. I am not suggesting we live in the past, but rather we respect the truth, goodness and grace of our heritage. We can stay open to the world while remaining deeply rooted — just like a tree with strong roots that survives the wind and grows,” Sinha mused.

The L-G said the youth stands at the confluence of tradition and modernity.

He said while the youth is equipped with advanced technology, their minds seek new purpose. “It is the duty of our writers to connect youth to their cultural roots and to inspire them to think beyond boundaries with a purpose, with a new goal.

It is the responsibility of our teachers to provide not only skills but also values, confidence and the courage to the youth to face future challenges,” he said. (Agencies)