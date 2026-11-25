Prof R K Uppal

uppalmlt@gmail.com

Indian private universities are witnessing a disturbing transformation in their institutional work culture. Universities, traditionally regarded as centers of teaching, research, innovation and intellectual development, are increasingly adopting corporate-style management practices. Admission targets, revenue generation, research publications, institutional rankings, marketing campaigns and promotional activities are becoming important components of institutional performance. While institutional growth and financial sustainability are essential, a fundamental question deserves serious attention: Are professors appointed to educate students and create knowledge, or to function as marketing executives and admission agents?

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There is nothing wrong with professors participating in institutional development, student counseling and educational outreach. Every academic professional has a responsibility to contribute to institutional growth. However, converting admission generation into a compulsory performance obligation undermines the dignity and professional identity of teachers. A professor's contribution cannot be measured by the number of students recruited or telephone calls made to prospective applicants.

The situation becomes more complicated when admission targets are combined with regular teaching responsibilities. Faculty members are expected to complete syllabi, conduct examinations, evaluate assignments, mentor students, prepare academic reports and participate in institutional activities. Simultaneously, they may be required to achieve admission targets. This excessive workload reduces the time available for classroom preparation, academic reading, research and meaningful interaction with students.

Research is another area where target-oriented management is creating serious challenges. Faculty members are frequently expected to publish a specified number of research papers, participate in conferences, secure research projects, file patents and guide Ph.D. scholars. These activities are important for academic development, but research quality must remain the central objective. When publication numbers become the primary measure of performance, originality, scientific rigour and societal relevance may receive inadequate attention.

Research cannot be manufactured through administrative pressure. It requires intellectual freedom, adequate funding, research infrastructure, collaboration and sufficient time. Professors should be encouraged to investigate meaningful problems rather than simply fulfil annual publication quotas. A few meaningful research contributions can be more valuable than numerous superficial publications.

Another serious concern is the growing burden of administrative and promotional responsibilities. Professors are frequently involved in accreditation documentation, institutional rankings, committee meetings, event management, social media promotion, website updates, placement activities and preparation of performance reports. Although these activities support institutional functioning, excessive dependence on teaching faculty for routine administrative work weakens academic productivity.

The problem is not institutional accountability but the absence of a reasonable division of responsibilities. Universities need trained admission counselors, marketing professionals, administrative officers and accreditation support teams. Academic professionals should collaborate with these departments, but they should not be expected to replace them.

A university should be governed through professional leadership, transparent policies and mutual respect. Management must provide infrastructure, financial resources and strategic direction, while Vice-Chancellors, Deans, Heads of Departments and professors should have adequate academic independence. Institutional governance cannot become effective when academic professionals are treated merely as employees responsible for fulfilling management instructions.

Faculty welfare also deserves urgent attention. Insecure employment, contractual appointments, inadequate remuneration, excessive workloads and limited professional development opportunities can create frustration among academic professionals. Young faculty members, particularly those working on temporary or contractual arrangements, may find it difficult to challenge unreasonable expectations because their professional future depends on institutional decisions.

Such practices gradually damage institutional morale. A demotivate professor cannot be expected to deliver outstanding teaching, innovative research and meaningful student mentoring. Academic excellence requires a supportive workplace where teachers receive professional respect, fair remuneration, job security and opportunities for intellectual growth.

The performance appraisal system in private universities also needs substantial reform. Faculty evaluation should consider classroom effectiveness, student learning outcomes, research originality, patents, innovation, funded projects, academic mentoring, community engagement and professional development. Institutional service and participation in admission-related activities may be recognized, but they should not become substitutes for academic achievements.

The National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes quality education, research, innovation, multidisciplinary learning and institutional development. These objectives require motivated teachers and independent researchers. Universities cannot achieve these national aspirations if professors spend more time chasing admission numbers and completing promotional assignments than developing knowledge and educating students.

Regulatory authorities and policymakers should examine faculty working conditions in private higher education institutions. Transparent appointment procedures, fair workload policies, timely salary payments, independent grievance redressed mechanisms and protection against arbitrary employment decisions are essential. Academic professionals should have clearly defined responsibilities and reasonable opportunities to fulfill their teaching and research commitments.

Private universities have contributed significantly to the expansion of higher education in India. Their infrastructure programmes and educational opportunities have created additional choices for students. However, institutional expansion must be accompanied by responsible academic governance. Financial sustainability and academic excellence should complement each other rather than compete.

Ultimately, a university is not a marketing company, and a professor is not a sales executive. Admission targets may support institutional growth, publications may improve research visibility, and rankings may enhance reputation, but none of these indicators alone defines educational excellence.

India needs universities that respect teachers, encourage research and protect academic freedom. Professors must be given the time, resources and professional dignity required to perform their fundamental responsibilities. Teachers are educators, researchers and nation-builders-not marketing machines. Universities must stop measuring professors merely through targets and start recognizing them through knowledge, innovation and their contribution to society.

(The author is Professor Emeritus in Economics)