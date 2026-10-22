Professional Military and Vigilante Justice

Lt Bhopinder Singh

bhopinder593@gmail.com

There is a fundamental difference between a military that upholds justice and one that stages vengeance for public consumption. A professional military derives its legitimacy from discipline, lawful authority and fidelity to constitutional principles. Vigilante justice, by contrast, thrives on anger, spectacle and the primitive impulse to make an offender suffer before an audience.

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US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's reported announcement that the execution of Nidal Malik Hasan, convicted of killing 13 people and injuring 32 others in the 2009 Fort Hood massacre, would be made accessible to the public through a livestream brings this distinction into sharp focus. Hasan's crimes were heinous. His victims and their families deserve justice, and survivors deserve recognition of their suffering. But the gravity of a crime cannot become a licence for the state to turn punishment into a spectacle.

A military is not a vigilante posse. The professionalism of a military is measured not merely by its capacity to use force, but by its ability to subject that force to law, discipline and legitimate authority. Soldiers are trained to exercise lethal power within defined rules and responsibilities, not to indulge personal vengeance or turn violence into public theatre. That is what separates a professional military from a vigilante posse.

Hegseth's reported insistence that the execution should take place at Fort Hood, on the anniversary of the massacre, and be publicly accessible lends the proposal a distinctly theatrical dimension. His invocation of the Second World War and its mentality of victory frames the execution as a demonstration of national resolve. But wartime combat and the administration of criminal justice are not interchangeable. A military may be relentless in confronting an enemy while remaining disciplined in its treatment of a convicted prisoner. Indeed, the ability to distinguish between the two is a hallmark of professional maturity.

Reckless bravado is not a substitute for professional judgment, and the public display of violence is not proof of institutional strength. A Defence Secretary's responsibility is to uphold the military's professional character, not encourage the impression that its authority must be demonstrated through a public exhibition of death - harking back to the return of medieval spectacle!

Public executions have historically served rulers as instruments of intimidation and demonstrations of power. Modern constitutional democracies, however, derive the legitimacy of punishment from law, evidence and due process, not from the capacity to shock an audience. A livestreamed execution risks reviving the logic of the medieval scaffold through modern technology. The instruments have changed, but the temptation remains, to turn a condemned person's death into a political performance.

The fact that a punishment is severe does not establish that broadcasting it makes it more effective. Nor does the spectacle of an execution prove that it deters terrorism or prevents radicalisation. If deterrence is the objective, the government must answer a straightforward question - what credible evidence demonstrates that televising an execution would make society safer?

There is also the danger that extremist organisations could exploit the footage for propaganda and recruitment. A government seeking to demonstrate strength could inadvertently supply its adversaries with material to reinforce their narratives of persecution. The public deserves evidence-based policy, not the assumption that a more shocking punishment must be a more effective one. Justice is not political theatre

The proposed timing of the execution raises further concerns. The anniversary of the Fort Hood massacre is a day of painful remembrance for survivors and bereaved families. Some may find closure in witnessing Hasan's punishment; others may not. Their feelings deserve respect, but no politician should turn their grief into a vehicle for political messaging. Transparency in justice means allowing the public to scrutinise evidence, judicial reasoning and the lawful exercise of state power. It does not require broadcasting the final moments of a condemned prisoner.

The distinction is crucial. A democracy must be able to demonstrate accountability without turning death into entertainment. Support for capital punishment does not automatically imply support for public executions. Indeed, objections to the proposed broadcast have come from both Democratic and Republican politicians, as well as military veterans who believe Hasan should face the death penalty but oppose turning his execution into a spectacle.

This is not an argument for leniency towards Hasan. It is an argument for restraint in the exercise of state power. Constitutional restraint is strength, not weakness. The defining test of a constitutional democracy is not whether the state possesses overwhelming power, but whether it can exercise that power within principled limits. That test becomes particularly important when a crime is indefensible and public anger entirely understandable. Restraint under such circumstances is not weakness or sympathy for the perpetrator. It demonstrates that justice is governed by law rather than the passions of the moment.

The United States can impose a lawful sentence without celebrating the act of carrying it out. Its military can demonstrate resolve without staging death as a national event. And the nation can honour the victims of Fort Hood without confusing vengeance with justice. The real question raised by Hegseth's proposal is whether the military's professional and constitutional character is being subordinated to a politics of spectacle - one in which toughness is performed for the cameras and punishment becomes a public demonstration of power.

A professional military must never be confused with a vigilante force. Its dignity lies in discipline, lawful authority and the capacity to exercise force without surrendering to vengeance. The true measure of a nation's strength is not how dramatically it can display the death of a convicted criminal, but whether it can uphold justice without abandoning its own humanity.

(The author is fromer Lt Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands & Puducherry)