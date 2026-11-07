Prof Unniappan addresses seminar, talks on new hormones

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: The Department of Zoology, in collaboration with the University Science Instrumentation Centre (USIC), University of Jammu, organized postgraduate teaching lectures and a research seminar by Prof. Suraj Unniappan, Professor and Centennial Enhancement Chair in Comparative Endocrinology at the University of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, acknowledged that such initiatives strengthen the teaching and research aptitude of the students.

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Earlier, in his research seminar, Prof. Unniappan discussed the discovery of new hormones and their roles in regulating metabolism.

He presented findings on nesfatin-1 and nesfatin-1-like peptide, two emerging peptide hormones with diverse physiological functions, focusing on their involvement in metabolic regulation.

Prof. Unniappan also delivered two lectures for M.Sc. students.

The programme was attended by Head, Department of Zoology; Director, USIC; faculty members, research scholars and staff from the Departments of Zoology, Botany, Environmental Science, Biotechnology and USIC along with postgraduate students.

The sessions concluded with an interactive discussion, during which the students and faculty members raised questions and Prof. Unniappan responded to the queries and clarified concepts discussed during the programme.

Dr. Sarabjeet Kour, Associate Professor, Department of Zoology, welcomed the resource person and participants and delivered the vote of thanks.