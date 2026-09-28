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Home / State / Prof Shiv Nirmohi releases book ‘Learning Tunes’ by Sonika Sharma

Prof Shiv Nirmohi releases book ‘Learning Tunes’ by Sonika Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent UDHAMPUR, Sept 27: A new book titled ‘Learning Tunes’ containing English rhymes for children, authored by Sonika Sharma was formally released today at a simple yet impressive function held in Udhampur. The book was unveiled by renowned writer,...

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Daily Excelsior
04:51 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Prof Shiv Nirmohi and others releasing Sonika Sharma’s book at Udhampur on Sunday.

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 27: A new book titled ‘Learning Tunes’ containing English rhymes for children, authored by Sonika Sharma was formally released today at a simple yet impressive function held in Udhampur.

The book was unveiled by renowned writer, historian and Padma Shri awardee Prof Shiv Nirmohi in the esteemed presence of eminent writer Dr Adarsh Prakash, noted archaeologist Anil Paba, renowned writer and columnist Ashok Sharma, Principal Bharat Bhushan.

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The dignitaries lauded Sonika Sharma for her valuable contribution as a writer, especially for children. They praised her unwavering dedication & understanding of the English language.

Prof Shiv Nirmohi, while addressing the gathering, said that the present book will go a long way in developing interest in the primary learners to learn English through rhymes. He expressed confidence that the writer will continue to pursue her literary pursuits.

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