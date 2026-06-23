Prof Rukhsana Najeeb Given Additional Charge As Secretary (Technical), H&ME Department

SRINAGAR, Jun 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday assigned the charge of Secretary (Technical), Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department, to Prof. (Dr.) Rukhsana Najeeb, Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.

According to Government Order No. 506-JK (HME) of 2026 dated June 23, 2026, issued by the Health and Medical Education Department, Prof. (Dr.) Rukhsana Najeeb has been entrusted with the additional responsibility in the interest of administration with immediate effect and until further orders.

The order states that the assignment of charge is purely an interim administrative arrangement and shall not confer any right upon the officer to claim regular appointment, seniority, promotion, or any other service-related benefits attached to the post. The matter shall continue to be governed by the relevant rules and regulations in force.

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The order was issued by the Health and Medical Education Department under the authority of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir and was signed by Commissioner/Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, M. Raju (IAS).

Copies of the order have been forwarded to the offices of the Chief Minister, Lieutenant Governor, Ministry of Home Affairs, Director Archives, Principal GMC Srinagar, and other concerned authorities for information and necessary action.