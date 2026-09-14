Prof Romshoo elected as NASI Fellow

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 13: Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), has been elected as Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI), the country's oldest science academy, established in 1930.

The prestigious fellowship recognizes Prof Romshoo's sustained contributions to Earth and Environmental sciences and adds to the recognition of his scientific work. He will be formally inducted into the Academy during the 96th annual session of NASI at Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, in December 2026.

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Prof Romshoo has made significant contributions to glaciology, hydrology, climate change and remote sensing, with particular emphasis on understanding climate-change impacts on Himalayan glaciers and water resources.

To mention, Prof Romshoo is already an elected Fellow of the prestigious Indian Academy of Sciences, besides being a Fellow of the Indian Society of Remote Sensing and the Indian Society of Geomatics. He is also a recipient of the prestigious J C Bose Fellowship and several international, national and state-level awards and honours.