Prof Rajeev Rattan Sharma Appointed First VC Of Sindhu Central University

JAMMU, July 3: The President of India, in her capacity as the Visitor of Sindhu Central University (SCU), Ladakh, has appointed Prof Rajeev Rattan Sharma of the University of Jammu as the first Vice Chancellor of the newly established university.

According to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, Prof Sharma will hold the office for a term of 5 years from the date he assumes charge or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

His terms and conditions of service will be governed by the provisions of the University's Act, Statutes and Ordinances.