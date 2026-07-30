Prof Jia Lal Kotwal Legacy Awards instituted at GGM Science College

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: To commemorate the 90th birthday of Prof J L Kotwal, the Prof Jia Lal Kotwal Legacy Student Excellence Awards were instituted at GGM Science College during a solemn ceremony, here today.

Awards were presented to the Best Student in Physics and the Best All-Round Student, recognising excellence in academics, leadership and character.

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A visionary academician and distinguished administrator, Prof Kotwal’s association with GGM Science College spans his journey as a student, faculty member and Principal. A devoted teacher of Physics, he served as Principal of four degree colleges and held important administrative responsibilities in the J&K Board of School Education and the J&K Services Selection Board.

The initiative was undertaken in collaboration with the college administration to perpetuate his enduring legacy and inspire future generations. Addressing the gathering, Prof Kotwal emphasised hard work, honesty, integrity, respect for teachers and parents, and unwavering loyalty to the nation.

Prof Sunil Gupta, Principal, SPMR College, graced the occasion as chief guest. Faculty members, students and members of Prof Kotwal’s family attended the ceremony.