Prof. Harleen Kaur Assigned Charge As Principal Of Government Medical College Doda

Jammu, Nov 12 : The Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned the charge of Principal, Government Medical College (GMC) Doda, to Professor (Dr.) Harleen Kaur, in a significant administrative decision aimed at ensuring the smooth functioning of the institution.

According to Government Order No. 774-JK(HME) of 2026, dated November 12, 2026, issued by the Health and Medical Education Department, Professor (Dr.) Harleen Kaur of the Department of Microbiology, Government Medical College Jammu, has been assigned the charge of Principal, GMC Doda, with immediate effect.

The order states that the arrangement has been made in the interest of administration and to ensure the effective functioning of Government Medical College Doda.

Advertisement

It further clarifies that Dr. Harleen Kaur will continue to hold the charge until a regular arrangement is made by the government.

The order has been issued by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department, Saugat Biswas (IAS), on behalf of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The administrative move is expected to facilitate the institutional functioning and administrative affairs of GMC Doda pending a regular appointment to the post.