Prof Hakak reinstated, posted as Principal Islamia College

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 21: The Government today reinstated Prof. Aijaz Ahmad Hakak, who was suspended last month following a harassment controversy at Amar Singh College, and posted him as Principal of Islamia College of Science and Commerce.

According to an order issued by the Higher Education Department, Hakak's reinstatement was approved after the Government accepted the recommendations of an inquiry conducted into the matter.

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Hakak, then Principal of Amar Singh College, was placed under suspension on May 7 and attached with the Higher Education Department at the Civil Secretariat after a harassment complaint surfaced against the Head of the Department of Media Studies at the College.

Following the incident, authorities removed the HoD of Media Studies against whom a student had lodged the complaint, while the Government ordered an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the case and suspended the Principal pending investigation.

The Higher Education Department had appointed Dr. Subash Chander, Special Secretary in the department, as Inquiry Officer to examine the matter.

The officer submitted his report along with recommendations to the Government on May 22.

The latest order states that the inquiry report and recommendations were considered by the competent authority, which accepted the findings and sanctioned Hakak's reinstatement with immediate effect.

Following his reinstatement, Hakak has been posted as Principal, Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar, vice Dr. Tehmina Yousuf.

In a corresponding transfer, Dr. Tehmina Yousuf has been posted as Principal, Amar Singh College, Srinagar. She will also continue to hold the additional charge of Director, Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Srinagar.

The Government order said the period of Hakak's suspension will be decided separately.