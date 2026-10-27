Prof D P Abrol delivers keynote address at conference in China

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: Prof D P Abrol, former Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-Jammu), represented India as an invited keynote speaker at the 18th Asian Apicultural Association (AAA) Conference, held recently in Fuzhou, China.

The conference was organised by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce and Animal By-Products (CFNA).

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The international conference brought together scientists, beekeepers, researchers, industry representatives, Government institutions and NGOs to exchange knowledge on apiculture, bee-product processing and sustainable beekeeping.

Prof Abrol delivered a keynote lecture entitled "Beekeeping for Sustainable Economic Development in India: Challenges and Opportunities." He highlighted the potential of beekeeping to generate rural employment, improve agricultural productivity through pollination, conserve biodiversity and strengthen rural livelihoods. He also emphasised scientific bee management, quality assurance of bee products and international cooperation for sustainable development of the apiculture sector.

Prof Abrol is an internationally recognised scientist in apiculture and pollination biology, with 22 books, 12 manuals and more than 300 research papers to his credit. He is a Fellow of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, India, and the Royal Entomological Society, London.