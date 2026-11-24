Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, has been conferred the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Dr Murli Manohar Joshi Teachers’ Award 2026, recognizing nearly a quarter of a century of his exceptional contributions to strengthening, nurturing, and transforming institutions of higher education in India.

The award, comprising a citation and a gold medal, was presented by Dr Murli Manohar Joshi, former Union Minister for Human Resource Development, at the 9th Annual Conclave of the Federation for World Academics, held on 22 November 2026 at the India International Centre, New Delhi.

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For nearly twenty-five years, Prof. Sahay has devoted the finest years of his professional life to shaping the landscape of Indian higher education. His remarkable journey has been one of creating institutions, nurturing academic excellence, and transforming ambitious educational aspirations into enduring realities. His career exemplifies a profound conviction that education is among the most enduring ways of serving society.

Instituted in 2025 by the Federation for World Academics, the Dr Murli Manohar Joshi Awards recognize outstanding contributions across diverse fields of national significance.