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Home / State / Prof Afshana to head KU's EMMRC

Prof Afshana to head KU's EMMRC

Excelsior Correspondent Srinagar, Aug 4: The University of Kashmir has assigned additional charge of In-Charge Director of the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMMRC) to Prof. Syeda Afshana Bhat with effect from August 1. Prof. Bhat, a faculty member at the...

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Daily Excelsior
04:53 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 4: The University of Kashmir has assigned additional charge of In-Charge Director of the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMMRC) to Prof. Syeda Afshana Bhat with effect from August 1.

Prof. Bhat, a faculty member at the Media Education Research Centre (MERC), will hold the additional responsibility until further orders.

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An administrative order issued by the University's Administration (Teaching Section) said Prof. Bhat will discharge the responsibilities of In-Charge Director, EMMRC, in addition to her existing duties at MERC.

As per the order, the arrangement will remain in force until further orders and has been given the effect from August 1, 2026.

The EMMRC serves as the University's media production and educational content hub, supporting the creation of audio-visual and digital learning resources for higher education.

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