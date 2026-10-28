Producers from Goa meet DIPR Joint Director Deepak Dubey

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: To discuss film production opportunities in the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, a team of producers from Goa today met with Deepak Dubey, Joint Director of the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu.

The delegation was represented by prominent Goa producer, who produced the upcoming Hindi feature film "MG2K - Mission Goa 2 Kashmir" (Kashmir Guns & Gold) and former Cabinet Minister Vinod Palekar, producer Deelip Gawade, writer-director Rajesh Raja, and music composer Guru Dev Dildar.

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The comprehensive discussions centered on key production aspects, including shooting locations, necessary permissions, local artist casting, film promotion, and avenues to strengthen regional cinema in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Joint Director welcomed the filmmakers and assured them that the department would provide appropriate assistance in accordance with applicable rules.

Designed to bridge Goa and Jammu & Kashmir through cinema, MG2K aims to feature and empower talented regional actors and local technicians within a mainstream Hindi feature film, while showcasing the region's rich culture and scenic beauty to a broader audience.

As part of its commitment to regional talent, the MG2K team has officially opened auditions and casting calls for Jammu & Kashmir artists and technicians.

Interested actors and industry professionals are invited to submit their profiles for casting consideration by mailing their resume to rajesh199082@gmail.com.