Probity Cannot Be Selective : Public trust grows when accountability applies equally to the powerful and the powerless.

Kamal Sangra

The seriousness of any government in fighting corruption is judged not only by the action it takes against the high and mighty, but also by the appointments it makes to anti-corruption and oversight bodies. If influential politicians, bureaucrats and business elites continue to remain outside the anti-corruption net while only the small fry are caught and punished, we are heading towards a dangerous situation.

After decades of observing Vigilance Awareness Week, corruption remains one of the biggest challenges facing public administration. Seminars, debates, awareness campaigns and pledges can make only a limited contribution unless corruption is visibly punished, properties of the corrupt are attached, ill-gotten wealth is recovered, and investigations are conducted fairly irrespective of the status or influence of the accused. Sadly, examples of such accountability remain few and far between.

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The rule of law earns respect only when it applies equally to everyone. When ordinary citizens see that powerful people are held accountable in the same way as common people, faith in institutions grows. Without such accountability, anti-corruption efforts risk becoming mere slogans rather than genuine instruments of change.

In September this year, a lady Police Inspector posted as SHO in Moga district of Punjab was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of ?50,000. Within a week, the Punjab Government dismissed her from service. Such swift and decisive action sent out a strong message against corruption.

vigilance awareness week

However, the same urgency was not visible in the case of a 2021-batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre who was arrested in June 2025 by the Odisha Vigilance Department. The officer was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of ?10 lakh from a stone-crusher businessman in Kalahandi. During a subsequent raid, vigilance officials reportedly recovered another ?47 lakh in unaccounted cash from his residence. Yet after securing bail, the officer was reinstated and posted as Deputy Secretary in the Revenue Department.

Such decisions naturally raise questions about the consistency of the government's approach towards corruption cases. When lower-ranking officials face swift disciplinary action while senior officers and members of the elite services are allowed to return to positions of authority despite facing serious corruption charges, the message sent to the public is both confusing and discouraging.

However, the silver lining is that State governments and Central investigating agencies have started taking action against high-ranking public servants, although the pace and scale of such action remain far from satisfactory.

For instance, in May this year, the Bihar Government suspended two senior IAS officers over allegations that they accepted expensive foreign trips, airfares, and luxury hotel stays from a contractor in return for facilitating the award of lucrative government contracts.

Similarly, in June, the CBI arrested three Haryana cadre IAS officers in connection with an alleged ?661 crore banking scam, including one officer on the very day of his scheduled retirement. In another significant case, the CBI arrested a 2012-batch IPS officer in July for allegedly demanding a ?3 crore bribe from a businessman in exchange for weakening an ongoing investigation into a ?5,000 crore counterfeit medicine manufacturing racket.

These cases indicate that anti-corruption agencies are gradually becoming more willing to investigate and act against senior officials who were once considered beyond scrutiny. However, isolated actions will not be enough. What is required is a sustained and consistent effort that leaves no room for selective enforcement.

Yet it is precisely this aspect of corruption that often escapes public attention. In recent months, young people have increasingly spoken out against corruption. This is a welcome development in any democracy, where no public servant, however accomplished, should be placed beyond scrutiny. Yet the public response to corruption often depends on who is accused.

However, for the next generation to lead a meaningful fight against corruption, it must go beyond headlines and hashtags. Young citizens need to understand how government decisions are taken, how files move through different levels, how delays occur, how discretion is exercised, how official positions are misused, how the legal system and courts function, and where opportunities for corruption arise. Without a sound understanding of how corruption operates within institutions, public anger may remain limited to demanding the removal of a few individuals while the deeper systemic weaknesses continue unaddressed. One corrupt official may leave, but unless the underlying processes are improved, another may eventually take the same place.

Corruption is rarely confined to a single act of bribery. It often thrives in opaque procedures, excessive discretion, delays in decision-making, weak supervision and the absence of transparency. A citizen who understands these processes is far better equipped to identify corruption than one who merely reacts to scandals after they surface. The fight against corruption therefore requires not only honest public servants and efficient anti-corruption bodies, but also an informed citizenry that understands how governance functions in practice. Awareness must go beyond moral condemnation and develop into a deeper understanding of institutions and accountability mechanisms.

Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed the revision petition of a Rajasthan Police constable challenging the framing of a bribery charge against him and reiterated that Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act is not a shield against corruption allegations. Prior approval, the Court held, is required only when the alleged offence relates to a recommendation or decision taken in the discharge of official duties.

In contrast, last year, sacks of partially burnt cash were reportedly recovered from the official residence of a High Court judge. The nation watched what followed. Had a similar recovery been reported from the residence of an Army General, a senior police officer, a senior scientist or a Vice-Chancellor, few would doubt that investigative agencies would have come down heavily upon them. The issue is not whether a police constable should be investigated; he must be. The issue is whether the same standards of accountability apply uniformly, irrespective of status or institution. Probity, if it is to inspire public confidence, cannot be selective.

This is where the theme of this year's Vigilance Awareness Week, (Probity for Prosperity)", assumes real significance. Probity is not merely about honesty in public office or the absence of corruption. It also requires an informed citizenry capable of distinguishing between symptoms and causes, between individual misconduct and systemic weaknesses. Prosperity rests not only on economic growth but also on public trust in institutions. Such trust can flourish only when accountability is applied fairly, integrity is valued at every level, and citizens are aware of how governance actually functions. Only then can probity become a lived reality rather than an annual slogan, and only then can it truly lead to prosperity.

(The writer is a freelancer)