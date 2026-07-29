Probe ordered into maternal death at SKIMS Bemina

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 28: Government has constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the maternal death reported at SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina, on April 26, this year.

According to an order issued by the Health and Medical Education Department, the committee will be headed by the Principal, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, as chairperson. The other members are the Head of the Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, GMC Srinagar, and the Medical Superintendent, Children's Hospital, Bemina, Srinagar.

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The panel has been tasked with examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, identifying any lapses or negligence, and recommending corrective measures, if required. It has also been directed to submit its detailed fact-finding report, along with documentary evidence, to the Government within 15 days of the issuance of the order.