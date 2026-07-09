Probe call records of all those employed in Ayodhya Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW, July 9: Upping the ante on the Ram temple donation row, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday demanded that the call detail records of all those employed in the temple in Ayodhya be examined and claimed that 99.9 per cent of them would have links with the BJP.

He stated that such a revelation would trigger a "turmoil" within the ruling BJP.

Talking to reporters here, Yadav also accused the BJP of placing electoral considerations above religious values.

Referring to the SIT probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, he said the probe has become a matter of discussion "in every household" .

"All the call detail records (CDR) of those who were working in the temple complex should be examined. The moment the CDRs are scrutinised, 99.9 per cent of them will turn out to be BJP people. You cannot imagine the 'bhagdad' (turmoil) that will break out within the BJP then. The exodus has already begun and many people have already started contacting us," Yadav claimed.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that the BJP changes its ideology according to electoral convenience.

"The BJP changes its ideas for votes. For them, money is more important than religion. We have seen what has happened (in Ayodhya). Those who entrusted responsibility are nowhere to be seen, while those who were given responsibility are facing questions. Where are those who have given responsibilities (in Ram temple)," he said.

Yadav said devotees of Sanatan Dharma across the world were concerned.

"The entire Sanatan community is worried. Lord Ram is revered as 'Maryada Purushottam', but the BJP has twisted and distorted those ideals for its own political interests," he alleged.

Yadav claimed wrongdoing in the handling of donations and offerings made by devotees.

"Today, every household is discussing the SIT. There are allegations regarding donations and offerings. In Sanatan Dharma, there is no greater sin than stealing offerings made by devotees. They have committed a grave sin. Followers of Sanatan Dharma are deeply emotional about matters of faith," he said.

On BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's allegations against him, Yadav questioned why no FIR had been registered against the ruling party despite the allegations being raised.

Dubey in a post had claimed that Yadav had links with donation theft accused Ramshankar alias Tinnu Yadav.

"FIRs are being registered on opposition while FIRs by opposition are not being registered. This is not about one individual. It is heard that they (BJP) are stepping back. They say we have made 980 calls...just think," he added.

The SIT has arrested eight accused in connection with the alleged embezzlement of cash offerings.

Amid mounting scrutiny, the Trust on Monday accepted the resignations of its general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra. It appointed Krishna Mohan as interim general secretary at a Trust meeting. (PTI)