Pro-Separatist Content In Book Highly Condemnable Act, Omar Govt Took Swift Action: Dy CM
Deputy Chief minister Surinder Chowdhary the publishing pro-separatist content in book is highly condemnable act and Omar Abdulalh government took strong notice of it and suspended eight officials. He said education minister has already stated...
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Deputy Chief minister Surinder Chowdhary the publishing pro-separatist content in book is highly condemnable act and Omar Abdulalh government took strong notice of it and suspended eight officials. He said education minister has already stated that these officials could be terminated from the service too.
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