Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / Pro-Separatist Content In Book Highly Condemnable Act, Omar Govt Took Swift Action: Dy CM

Pro-Separatist Content In Book Highly Condemnable Act, Omar Govt Took Swift Action: Dy CM

        Deputy Chief minister Surinder Chowdhary the publishing pro-separatist content in book is highly condemnable act and Omar Abdulalh government took strong notice of it and suspended eight officials. He said education minister has already stated...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:52 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

Advertisement

Deputy Chief minister Surinder Chowdhary the publishing pro-separatist content in book is highly condemnable act and Omar Abdulalh government took strong notice of it and suspended eight officials. He said education minister has already stated that these officials could be terminated from the service too.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
Advertisement Banner