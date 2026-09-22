Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO (Defence), Jammu, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and presented a commemorative memento marking 75 glorious years of the Public Relations Unit, Ministry of Defence, Jammu. During the interaction, the Lieutenant Governor was apprised of the Unit's enduring role in defence media publicity, strategic communication and outreach.

Established on 1st July 1950, PRO Jammu is the oldest unit of the Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence. For over seven decades, the Unit has remained at the forefront of defence communication, chronicling and facilitating media outreach through defining chapters of the nation's history, including the 1962 Indo-China War, 1965 & 1971 Indo-Pak Wars and the 1999 Kargil Conflict.

Advertisement

The Unit continues to provide comprehensive media publicity support to Defence Forces across the Northern Command and designated areas of Western Command, encompassing the LoC, IB and CI/CT environment across J&K, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Vijay Rao Cavale, President, Rotary Club of Addiction Prevention 3141 (Mumbai) called on Lieutenant Governor and briefed him on the upcoming initiatives of the Rotary Club against drug abuse.