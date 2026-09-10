NEW DELHI, Sept 10: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's Vadra's office on Thursday cautioned people against fake videos using her AI-generated images and voice, circulating on social media platforms, asking people to invest money, and urged them to report and block such "scam" posts.

In an Instagram post, Priyanka Gandhi's office asked people not to fall for such scams.

"Fake videos using AI-generated images and voice of Smt. Piyanka Gandhi Vadra ji are circulating on WhatsApp, Instagram and other social media platforms asking people to invest money. These are scams. Please do not click or invest," her office said.

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"Kindly report and block such posts," it said. (PTI)