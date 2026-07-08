Priyanka Gandhi expresses grief, says Kerala CM personally monitoring Wayanad landslide rescue operations

WAYANAD, July 7: AICC General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi has expressed profound grief over the devastating landslide in Wayanad, assuring affected families that every possible effort is being made to rescue those still trapped and provide support to those impacted by the tragedy.

In a statement, Priyanka Gandhi said that all rescue efforts are currently focused on reaching those who remain trapped beneath the debris.

She said Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan is personally monitoring the relief operations, while personnel from the Police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Civil Defence volunteers have already reached the site and are carrying out rescue operations.

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She said all agencies are working in close coordination with the District Administration, Agriculture Minister T. Siddique, Revenue Minister A.P. Anil Kumar, who are on their way from Thiruvananthapuram, local party functionaries, and other concerned departments to ensure a swift and effective response.

Expressing her deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, Priyanka Gandhi said the victims would not be left alone during this difficult time and assured them of every possible support.

She also prayed for the safety of those who are still missing, expressing hope that rescue teams would reach them in time, while wishing strength and courage to their anxious family members awaiting news.

The Wayanad MP appealed to UDF workers, party functionaries, volunteers, and members of the public to extend every possible assistance while strictly adhering to the directions issued by the district administration.

She stressed that relief and rescue operations should not be hindered in any way and called upon everyone to ensure that assistance is provided without creating distractions or obstructing emergency responders.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan said the landslide has raised serious concerns over compliance with safety norms in infrastructure projects and alleged that the contractor failed to act despite repeated official warnings.

The Chief Minister stated that the District Collector and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) had directed the contractor on June 20 to remove the accumulated soil at the site. The Public Works Minister subsequently reiterated the same instruction. However, according to the Chief Minister, the contractor failed to comply with the directions issued by the SDMA, the District Collector, and the Minister.

He clarified that the issue was not related to the Yellow Alert issued in accordance with the Centre's guidelines, but rather the contractor's failure to remove the accumulated soil despite repeated warnings.

He stressed that safety norms must be enforced rigorously in all infrastructure projects and noted that the State Government had already expressed concern over ongoing National Highway construction works, pointing out that prescribed safety standards were not being adequately followed.

The Chief Minister said rescue and relief operations in Wayanad are being coordinated jointly by the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Secretary's Office, and the State Disaster Management Authority.

Following the landslide near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi in Wayanad, the government convened an emergency review meeting to assess the situation. The meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister T. Siddique, who represents the district, and directions were issued to ensure that rescue operations proceed without delay.

Revenue Minister A.P. Anil Kumar and Agriculture Minister T. Siddique were instructed to leave immediately for Wayanad to oversee relief efforts on the ground. The Chief Minister also spoke with the District Collector over the phone and directed officials to coordinate all rescue and relief operations on a war footing.

(UNI)