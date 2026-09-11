Bengaluru, Sep 11: Defending the Karnataka government's decision to limit Vande Mataram to two stanzas at official events, state Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said the decision aligns with what prominent national figures like Gandhiji, Subhas Chandra Bose and Rabindranath Tagore decided.

He also targeted the BJP and RSS on the matter, and said that his party and the government had nothing to learn from them.

"What's wrong with it? We have gone by what our elders have said. We had gone by what eight to 10 senior leaders like Rabindranath Tagore, Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Gandhiji, Nehru decided and told us to follow. Are these people (BJP) bigger than them," Kharge said in response to a question on the BJP's criticism of the state government's decision on Vande Mataram.

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Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Do we need to take lessons on patriotism from those who took a Rs 60 pension from the British? What is their contribution to this country's freedom? Our decision is as per what was decided by those who fought and sacrificed their lives for this country. We have nothing to learn from the BJP or RSS."

The Congress government in Karnataka has ordered that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram be sung at its programmes, except those attended by the president, vice-president, prime minister or governor.

In January, the Union Home Ministry directed that all six stanzas of Vande Mataram be sung before the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, when both are played together. The directive was issued as the Centre marked the 150th year of Vande Mataram.

However, the Congress Working Committee decided on August 19 to abide by its 1937 resolution on Vande Mataram, under which only two stanzas of the national song would be sung at party events.

Opposition BJP in Karnataka has lashed out at the Congress government, terming the decision as "appeasement politics."

Questioning the timing of the BJP-led central government's decision to sing all six stanzas of Vande Mataram, Kharge asked why the saffron party made no decision during all its years in power, including during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Prime Ministership.

He said the saffron party is raising all these issues now to hide its failures.

"Unable to speak about the economic situation, employment, NEET exam irregularities, or what is happening at the public service commissions -- they are bringing up such things to cover up all these issues. Have they brought in any positive programmes so far? All these are for narrative buildup that's all. Nothing else," he said.

Terming the recent ED raids against PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi as politically motivated, Kharge asked why such raids are happening only on Congress and opposition party leaders.

"In the last few years 196 raids have happened, with only two convictions...," he claimed.

Responding to Leader of Opposition R Ashoka's claim that two more ministers, including him, may resign soon in connection with Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) related irregularities, Kharge challenged BJP leaders to present the evidence or documents and seek his resignation, instead of "firing bullets in the air."

He said he was number one on the "hit and hate" list of BJP and RSS leaders, and he doesn't care.

"That's good, he (Ashoka) has a three-day special legislature session. Let him give documents during the session, prove the allegations and seek my resignation. Who is stopping him? Mohan Bhagwat (RSS chief) has affection for me, and the same is true for these people (BJP). I'm number one on their hit list and hate list. I don't care. The people of Chittapur (his assembly segment), Kalaburagi (home district) and Karnataka know my honesty," he said.

Further stating that students or candidates appearing for KPSC exams are also aware of his honesty, the minister said, "I don't need certificates from R Ashoka or Vijayendra (BJP state chief). Why are BJP leaders who daily take my name not speaking about the suspended KPSC chairman and main suspect in the KPSC scam? They know their own faults will emerge, so they speak about me as I come out and speak out on the issue. I challenge the BJP leaders to speak out if they have morality." (Agencies)