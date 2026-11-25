Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: BJP J&K vice president and former Minister, Priya Sethi today flayed the NC led Government for the alleged mismanagement of Social Welfare Department.

While listening to the public grievances, Priya accused the J&K Government for neglecting vulnerable sections of society by delaying pension payments and shutting down several welfare centres.

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Expressing concern over the plight of pensioners, the BJP leader said that several beneficiaries have not received their pension for the past seven to eight months, despite the Central Government led by PM Modi has released its share of funds.

She claimed that the NC Government has failed to release its corresponding contribution, leaving the elderly people and other beneficiaries struggling to meet basic needs.

"This reflects the insensitivity of NC Government towards the poor, elderly and economically weaker sections of the society," the BJP leader maintained adding that pension is not a favour but a financial support that beneficiaries depend upon for their daily survival.

She also raised concerns over the closure of tailoring and other skill-development centres operating under the Social Welfare Department.

Priya urged the NC Government to immediately reopen the closed centres, release pending pension payments and ensure that beneficiaries receive their dues regularly.

She also urged the NC Government to take immediate corrective measures to restore public confidence and ensure that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of essential financial assistance and welfare facilities.