Priya Sethi condemns Farooq’s statement on KP employees

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: Vice president BJP Jammu and Kashmir and former Minister, Priya Sethi has condemned National Conference (NC) president and former Chief Minister, Farooq Abdullah for his controversial statement questioning the threat perception to Kashmiri Pandit employees in Kashmir.

Terming his remarks "highly insensitive and irresponsible," former Minister, Priya Sethi demanded an immediate public apology from the senior leader of JKNC who was the Chief Minister of the erstwhile State also for making a "cruel joke" out of the security concerns of the minority community.

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Reacting sharply to Abdullah's recent statement-where he labeled the threat letters issued to PM package employees a "concocted story " aimed at delaying the restoration of Statehood-Sethi accused the NC leadership of playing dangerous vote-bank politics at the cost of innocent human lives.

"If Farooq Abdullah claims that today's terror threats are manufactured or fake, he must first answer openly that who was then responsible for the horrific mass exodus and genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990," Sethi remarked.

Priya Sethi reminded the public and the President of JKNC Farooq Abdullah who was the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir when armed insurgency erupted in 1989 forcing the minority community out of their homeland overnight.

The BJP leader criticized Abdullah for acting as a "dramatist" to downplay the ongoing threat of terrorism for minority community and non locals in the Valley. She pointed out that PM package employees and non local persons working in the Valley have faced actual bullets, citing the tragic targeted killings of Rahul Bhat, Rajni Bala and several others.

Priya Sethi asserted that dismissing these life-threatening letters as mere political drama is a direct insult to the victims of terror.

Sethi further alleged that the National Conference has historically failed to protect and understand the issues of minority communities and is continuing its old pattern of appeasing a specific political base in Kashmir Valley.

Former Minister concluded by stating that the BJP will never allow the safety, dignity, and sacrifices of Kashmiri Pandits, security forces, and nationalist persons to be bartered for cheap political gains, urging the administration to further tighten security protocols specially for all minority employees ,non locals currently serving or working in Kashmir Valley.