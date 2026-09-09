Priya inaugurates work of laying water supply pipes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: BJP J&K vice president and former Minister, Priya Sethi here today inaugurated the work of laying drinking water supply pipes from Mahalakshmi Temple to Lower Mast Garh area of Ward No. 3.

The project was taken up following demands raised by local women representatives, who recently met Priya Sethi and apprised her of the drinking water-related issues being faced by residents of the Ward.

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Speaking on the occasion, Priya said that some days back women from different sections approach her and raised the demand of drinking water.

“I assured them that their genuine concern would be addressed promptly and today, I am pleased to inaugurate the work for laying the required water supply pipes in the ward,” she said.

BJP Jammu East Mandal president, Adarsh Jathiar, District president Mahila Morcha, Anuradha Sharma and Ambphalla Mandal president, Preeti Sharma with Booth presidents were also present on the occasion.

Priya said that the vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ by PM Modi is about taking everyone along on the path of development.

She reiterated her commitment to remain accessible to the public.