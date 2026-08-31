Priya demands death penalty for Chatroo accused

Trehan against politicising issue

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU , Aug 30:- Vice president Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir and former Minister Education and Tourism Priya Sethi has strongly condemned the tragic death of a minor girl in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district, demanding the death penalty for all accused involved in the heinous crime.

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Terming the incident a "blot on humanity," Priya Sethi stated that those responsible for the sexual exploitation and untimely death of an innocent child deserve nothing less than capital punishment.

The case involves allegations of repeated sexual assault, forced pregnancy, and an attempted illegal medical termination that ultimately led to the minor's death.

"This barbaric act has shaken the conscience of the entire society," Sethi said.

"Monstrous acts against innocent children leave absolutely no room for leniency. The culprits must be met with the strictest punishment under the law, and a strong, exemplary message must be sent out so that no one ever dares to commit such a crime against our daughters again," she added.

The BJP vice president of J & K Priya Sethi also welcomed the decision of the Jammu & Kashmir administration to transfer the high-profile case to the Crime Branch for a specialized investigation. She expressed full confidence that the agency will thoroughly investigate the matter and expose the complete chain of individuals involved, including anyone who attempted to suppress or conceal the crime.

Sethi urged the administration to fast-track the legal proceedings to ensure swift justice for the victim's family. She concluded by asserting that the BJP stands firmly with the aggrieved family and will continue to demand the highest level of legal accountability until justice is fully served.

Senior BJP leader and convenor, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao J&K, RitikaTrehan, has expressed deep anguish over the tragic death of a minor tribal girl from the Chatroo area of Kishtwar and called for a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case.

Trehan said that the allegations surrounding the case, including alleged sexual abuse of the minor and the circumstances that preceded her death, are extremely disturbing and demand the highest level of sensitivity and accountability. She stressed that the dignity and identity of the minor must be protected and that no effort should be made to politicise or sensationalise the matter.

"Every daughter deserves to live with dignity, safety and security. If the allegations are established, those responsible must face the strictest action under law. At the same time, the investigation must be conducted impartially so that the truth comes out and justice is ensured," Trehan said.