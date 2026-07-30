Priya, Billawaria hold workshop, review preparations for Har Ghar Tiranga

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 29: BJP Jammu & Kashmir UT vice president and district In-charge, Priya Sethi on Wednesday chaired an organisational meeting in Kathua to review preparations for the upcoming Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and nationwide ‘Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan’.,

The meeting focused on ensuring effective planning and grassroots participation for the programmes.

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The meeting was attended by Kathua district president Updesh Andotra and by BJP Jammu & Kashmir general secretary and Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan convenor, Baldev Singh Billawaria, along with party office-bearers and senior workers from the district.

Addressing the gathering, Priya Sethi called upon party workers to actively engage with people at the grassroots level and ensure that both campaigns are celebrated with enthusiasm and a spirit of national unity.

“The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is a tribute to our freedom fighters and an opportunity to strengthen the feeling of patriotism in every household. At the same time, the Guru Ravidas Jayanti Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan reflects the timeless message of social harmony, equality, and human dignity preached by Guru Ravidass Ji. Every BJP worker should ensure maximum public participation and make these programmes meaningful and inclusive,” said Priya Sethi.

She emphasised that organisational strength lies in dedicated teamwork and urged party workers to coordinate effectively at the booth and Mandal levels to ensure the successful implementation of all scheduled activities.

Addressing the workshop, Baldev Singh Billawaria urged party workers to ensure the campaign reaches every section of society.

“The Samrasta Sankalp Abhiyan is not merely a celebration of Guru Ravidass Ji’s 650th birth anniversary but a nationwide movement to carry his timeless message of equality and social harmony to every household. BJP workers will organise extensive public outreach programmes, interact with youth, saints, and local communities, and inspire society to follow his ideals of unity and human dignity,” Billawaria said.

District President Updesh Andotra assured that the district unit has made comprehensive arrangements for the successful implementation of the campaign and called upon party workers to ensure maximum public participation in all scheduled events.