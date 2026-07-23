Privileges Committee To Hear Motion Against Waheed Para On Friday

SRINAGAR, July 23: The committee on privileges of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will meet here on Friday to hear the motion against PDP MLA Waheed Para in a breach of privilege case.

The assembly secretariat has asked Para to present himself before the nine-member committee on privileges headed by Hasnain Masoodi at 11 am on Friday.

A breach of privilege notice was issued to Para in November 2024 based on a complaint by National Conference MLA Nazir Ahmad Gurezi.

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Gurezi accused the opposition MLA of making derogatory remarks and levelling false allegations during his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the Lieutenant Governor's address on November 8, 2024.

Para responded to the initial notice issued by the speaker, denying any wrongdoing.

He described the notice as an attempt to suppress dissent.

The issue was then referred to the committee on privileges after the speaker found Para's explanation insufficient.