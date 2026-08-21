Private schools body declares holiday, Panjab University exams postponed after bandh call on Aug 21

CHANDIGARH, Aug 21 : A federation of private schools in Punjab on Thursday announced a school holiday, and the Panjab university rescheduled exams to be held on August 21 in the wake of the 'Punjab Bandh' call given by the Qaumi Insaf Morcha.

The Morcha has given a call for the shutdown on August 21 to press for the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners). The bandh will be held from 7 am to 2 pm in the state on Friday.

To avoid inconvenience to students, Panjab University announced postponement of exams to be held on Friday for those who could not appear previously. These exams will now be conducted on September 10.

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Federation of Private Schools and Association of Punjab (FAP), a representative of over 7,500 private schools in the state, said it has announced a holiday in all schools on August 21.

The decision was taken while giving priority to the safety of students, said FAP president Jagjit Singh Dhuri in a statement.

The Morcha leaders had sought support from every section of society, including traders, shopkeepers, commercial establishments, transporters, and educational institutions, to make the bandh a success.

However, essential services such as medical emergencies, as well as travel to airports, exams and wedding ceremonies, will be allowed, the Morcha leaders have said.

Several organisations, including Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit General) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Waris Punjab De have extended their support to the bandh call.

The SGPC has rescheduled its executive committee meeting from August 21 to 22. It has also announced that its offices and institutions will remain shut on Friday in support of the Punjab Bandh call.

Farmers' bodies like Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal) have also come out in support of the proposed shutdown, while Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher urged people to make it a success.

SAD Waris Punjab De leader Manpreet Singh Ayali said his organisation fully supports the bandh call.

The Morcha has been demanding parole for Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life sentence for the assassination of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995.

On August 15, it had given a call for a march towards the Punjab governor's residence to press for Hawara's parole and the release of 'Bandi Singhs' -- the term referring to Sikh prisoners convicted for their involvement in militancy during the insurgency of the 1990s in the state.

However, the Chandigarh Police used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse protesters who tried to breach barricades during their march.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already met the governor, favouring a 10-day parole for Hawara so that he could meet his ailing mother.

Besides Hawara, the Morcha has been demanding the release of other 'Bandi Singhs' including Balwant Singh Rajoana and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar.

Rajoana is a convict in the 1995 assassination of Beant Singh, while Bhullar is serving a sentence in connection with the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has been holding a prolonged protest along Sector 52-53 in Chandigarh and YPS Chowk in Mohali since January 7, 2023, as part of its campaign for the release of Sikh prisoners. (PTI)