NEW DELHI, Nov 24: Private sector project announcements surged 58.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 26.6 lakh crore in the first half of FY27 ended September, reflecting improving investor confidence amid sustained government reforms, infrastructure development and regulatory improvements, CII said on Tuesday.

According to the second edition of CII's Private Investment Barometer, private sector announcements accounted for 86.2 per cent of total project announcements during April-September 2026, up from 74.2 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

The investment announcements during the first half of FY27 were 4.4 times the average recorded in the first halves of FY17 to FY25, indicating a strengthening investment pipeline.

CII President R Mukundan said the government's sustained policy reforms, infrastructure development and improvements in the regulatory framework have created a strong enabling environment for private investment.

"The government deserves considerable credit for creating a strong enabling environment for private investment through sustained policy reforms, infrastructure development and improvements in the regulatory framework.

"The consistency and continuity of these efforts, despite considerable global uncertainty, have strengthened business confidence and provided greater visibility for long-term investment decisions. Indian industry has been responding to these opportunities, and we are seeing encouraging evidence of this in both investment announcements and actual capital formation," he said.

Importantly, the improvement in private investment extends beyond announcements, with gross capital formation by approximately 1,800 listed private firms reaching Rs 12.4 lakh crore in FY26, equivalent to 3.6 per cent of nominal GDP, compared with an average of 2.2 per cent during FY17 to FY21, the industry body said.

On a comparable-firm basis, investment increased by 8.7 per cent in FY26.

Further, 54 per cent of firms increased their fixed investment rates, while approximately three out of four added net productive capacity.

Private project completions during April-September 2026 stood at Rs 1.8 lakh crore, the highest for the corresponding period since FY17.

"These trends demonstrate that Indian industry is responding to the opportunities created by the government's reforms. Private enterprises are investing in manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, digital technologies and emerging sectors, supported by stronger balance sheets and growing confidence in India's economic prospects. At the same time, we recognise that a much greater responsibility now rests with industry," Mukundan said.

The barometer also highlighted a shift in the composition of investments, with manufacturing project announcements reaching Rs 8.1 lakh crore in H1 FY27, 3.2 times their historical average.

Electricity sector announcements stood at Rs 7.7 lakh crore, 5.1 times their historical average, while information technology project announcements, largely comprising data centres and AI-related infrastructure, rose to approximately Rs 9.5 lakh crore, compared with Rs 0.7 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

CII also welcomed the government's efforts to modernise financial markets and strengthen the regulatory architecture, noting that the consultative approach adopted by regulators, including SEBI, has contributed to the development of deeper and more resilient capital markets.

Mukundan said achieving the Viksit Bharat agenda would require Indian industry to work together as "Team Bharat" and accelerate investment and project execution, create quality employment, raise productivity, strengthen manufacturing and domestic supply chains, and invest in research, innovation and skills.

"The task ahead is clear. Achieving Viksit Bharat will require Indian industry to work together as "Team Bharat", with a shared commitment to accelerating investment and project execution, creating quality employment, raising productivity, strengthening manufacturing and domestic supply chains, investing in research and innovation, developing skills, expanding exports and integrating more deeply into global value chains.

"Equally important will be the transition to clean energy, adoption of emerging technologies, development of globally competitive Indian enterprises and greater participation of MSMEs in the growth process. These are interconnected priorities, and progress must be pursued simultaneously and with a shared sense of urgency," he said.

He further emphasised the need to move beyond ease of doing business towards improving the speed of doing business, with faster decisions, approvals and project execution to ensure investment intentions translate into productive capacity and employment.

"The government has demonstrated its commitment through sustained reforms and substantial investments in building India's economic foundations. It is now incumbent upon industry to match this commitment with greater investment, innovation, risk-taking and long-term capacity building.

Building on the progress made in ease of doing business, the next phase of reforms must focus on the speed of doing business. The government and industry must work together to accelerate decisions, approvals and project execution, so that investment intentions translate more quickly into productive capacity and employment.

CII and its members are committed to working closely with the government, not only in identifying policy priorities but also in delivering tangible outcomes in investment, employment, competitiveness, sustainability and inclusive growth. The opportunity before India is immense, and industry must play its full part in realising it," Mukundan said.

CII said India's improving investment environment, stronger corporate balance sheets and expanding infrastructure offer an opportunity to accelerate the next phase of private sector-led growth. Continued improvements in access to long-term finance and project implementation would help convert investment intentions into productive capacity and employment. (PTI)