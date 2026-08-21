Private Hospitals, Dialysis Centres raise alarm over pending SEHAT payments

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: A group of private hospital and dialysis centre owners in Jammu and Kashmir today expressed grave concern over what they described as a severe financial crisis in the State Health Agency (SHA), which implements the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)/SEHAT Scheme in the Union Territory.

In a press statement, the private healthcare providers alleged that payments to hospitals empanelled under the scheme have remained pending for the past eight months, severely affecting their ability to continue providing cashless treatment to beneficiaries.

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They further claimed that the financial situation of the SHA was reflected in the pending salaries of its district-level staff for the last four months.

According to them, incentives and TA/DA dues of SHA staff have also reportedly remained unpaid since 2022.

"After releasing merely 10-15 per cent of the pending dues around a month ago, payments have once again been stopped for reasons best known to the SHA," a private hospital owner said.

"If the implementing agency itself is unable to pay salaries to its district staff for four months and clear incentives pending for years, how can private hospitals expect timely reimbursement?" he said.

"Private healthcare institutions were being forced to operate on loans while continuing to provide treatment to SEHAT beneficiaries," he added.

They warned that it was becoming increasingly difficult to pay doctors, nurses and other staff and maintain essential services, particularly dialysis facilities, without timely reimbursement.

Appealing to the LG and the Commissioner Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, the private hospital owners sought immediate intervention and release of pending funds.

They further warned that if the dues were not cleared within a week, private hospitals, especially dialysis centres, could face a crisis-like situation, potentially affecting the continuation of services to patients covered under the SEHAT Scheme.