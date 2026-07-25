Private FM radio must ensure at least 20% of broadcast content is in local language: Govt

NEW DELHI, Jul 24 : Private FM radio stations are required to ensure that at least 20 per cent of their daily broadcast content is in the local language of the city they operate in and promotes local culture, traditions and folk music, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Friday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said the Private FM Radio policy, under which every broadcaster must ensure that at least 20 per cent of its daily broadcast content is in the city's local language, aims to promote local content, including programmes on local culture, traditions, and folk music.

The minister said the government conducted e-auctions for 730 FM channels across 234 new cities on July 9-10, 2025 through a transparent system and it was widely published in print and electronic media before the auction.

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"During this cycle, there were 18 successful bidders including 9 new entrants to the FM radio sector. There are 386 operational private FM radio channels," he said in a written reply.

Murugan said the Private FM Radio Phase-III policy also allows broadcasters to use Prasar Bharati towers and sites, wherever available, to facilitate faster rollout of services.

The government issues Letters of Intent (LoIs) and executes Grant of Permission Agreements (GOPAs) with clearly defined timelines for operationalisation, particularly in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected and aspirational districts, he said.

Murugan also said the government follows a multi-pronged approach to monitor the broadcast of public service announcements and information on government schemes. It maintains close coordination with broadcasters to ensure the timely dissemination of verified information during emergencies and major public outreach campaigns. (PTI)