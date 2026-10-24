Prison Radicalisation Module That Targeted Women To Propagate Separatist Ideology Busted: J&K Police

SRINAGAR, Oct 24: An alleged prison-based radicalisation module linked with a proscribed organisation which targeted women to circulate separatist ideology and propaganda has been busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, with police arresting six persons in this connection, officials said on Saturday.

Police have allegedly uncovered a clandestine module, said to be associated with the banned Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen and operating under directions of a Pakistan-based handler, a spokesman said.

He said investigation has revealed suspicious activities involving prison-based coordination, covert meetings for the purpose of propagating separatist ideology and financial transactions.

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A case under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered in this connection at Bandipora police station, and six persons, including four women, have been arrested, the spokesman said.

The arrestees have been identified as Mubeena Bano, Kushboo Jan, Mehak Jan, and Aliya Jan -- all residents of Bandipora district -- and Waheed Ahmad Bhat and Irfan Ahmed Reshi alias Rayees, residents of Kupwara.