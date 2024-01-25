Principal Secy PDD convenes public outreach camp at Kalakote

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Jan 24: Principal Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD), H Rajesh Prasad, today convened a public outreach camp at Kalakote block in Rajouri district.

The primary objective of the camp was to establish a direct communication between the administration and the local community, providing residents with an opportunity to voice their concerns and seek redressal.

Issues highlighted during the event included frequent power cuts, installation of transformers in various habitations, staff shortage in Kalakote hospital, pending, inadequate electricity poles and new connections for PMAY houses, issuing BPL ration cards to eligible individuals, addressing challenges faced by contractual staff in PDD and PHE, development of Tatapani as a tourism destination in Rajouri district.

The public also highlighted shortage of school staff in block Moughla, pending pension cases in Moughla and Terayth, surveys to identify transformer requirements, development of Kalakote Tehsil office infrastructure.

The camp, held as part of the ongoing commitment of the Government towards ensuring grassroots engagement, witnessed a significant turnout of residents eager to engage with the authorities for redressal of their issues.

Principal Secretary assured the public representatives that their concerns would be thoroughly examined and addressed in a phased manner, emphasizing the importance of efficient delivery of public services.

He reiterated his commitment towards resolving the challenges faced by the residents of Rajouri, directing the Government officers to remain accessible and responsive to the needs of the people.

During the camp, H Rajesh Prasad assured the locals that their concerns would be given due consideration, and appropriate action would be taken to address them. This commitment aligns with the broader vision of the government to create a more inclusive and responsive governance structure, he added.

“As part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen the bond between the government and its constituents, such public outreach initiatives play a pivotal role in ensuring that the concerns of the people are not only heard but also acted upon promptly for disposal”, added the Principal Sexcretary.

Among others present during the event were DDC member Kalakote, Anita Thakur, DDC member Dhangri, Rameshwar Singh, ADC Kalakote, Krishan Lal, CPO, Mohammad Khurshid, DMO, Naseeb Bajrang, DPO, Auqil Nuvaid, District Agriculture Officer, AD Employment, Mukhlis Ali and AD Handloom, Abid Hussain.