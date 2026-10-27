Principal secretary to PM calls for comprehensive approach to disaster risk reduction

New Delhi, Oct 27: P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the prime minister, on Tuesday called for a comprehensive approach to disaster risk reduction, emphasising that the next decade must focus on protecting development and reducing economic losses alongside saving lives.

Addressing a meeting here on disaster risk reduction convened by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and co-chaired by India and the United Kingdom, Mishra highlighted the growing interconnections among climate change, urbanisation, infrastructure expansion and environmental degradation.

He observed that improvements in early warning, preparedness and emergency response have helped save lives, but economic losses remain high.

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Mishra called for moving beyond departmental silos towards a holistic understanding of risks and their cascading consequences.

The principal secretary called for comprehensive approach to disaster risk reduction, emphasising that the next decade must focus on protecting development and reducing economic losses alongside saving lives, an official release said.

India is committed to strengthening global cooperation on disaster risk reduction, Mishra said and emphasised the need for stronger institutions and outcome-based financing for disaster risk reduction.

He also stressed prevention, resilient infrastructure and AI-enabled early warning systems.

Referring to the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, he called for its accelerated implementation through 2030 and greater investment in prevention, mitigation and institutional capacity.

The principal secretary highlighted India's efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the 10-point agenda on disaster risk reduction (2016) and the amendments to the Disaster Management Act in 2025.

Emphasising that disaster financing must deliver measurable outcomes, he also called for resilient infrastructure, stronger urban institutions and greater integration of nature-based solutions into development planning.

Mishra stressed the importance of artificial intelligence, machine learning and multi-hazard early warning systems, underlining that warnings must trigger timely action and financing.

He also called for advance planning of recovery mechanisms to ensure that reconstruction reduces, rather than reproduces, existing vulnerabilities.

Reaffirming India's commitment to international cooperation, he highlighted the establishment of the G20 Working Group on Disaster Risk Reduction during India's G20 Presidency in 2023 and continued efforts to strengthen global collaboration in this area during its BRICS chairship.

Mishra outlined three priorities: a better understanding of emerging and interconnected risks; more effective investment in resilience across public finance, infrastructure, cities and natural systems; and stronger institutions supported by practical international cooperation.

He called for consolidating the achievements of the Sendai Framework and accelerating its implementation through 2030, emphasising that the next decade must demonstrate the ability to protect not only lives but also the assets, infrastructure and development that communities build. (Agencies)