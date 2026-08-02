Principal GMC gets appreciation certificate for outstanding support and leadership

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 1: Professor (Dr) A S Bhatia, Principal Government Medical College (GMC) today got appreciation certificate for his exemplary leadership and the invaluable support extended to the civilian community and the military organization in the peerpanjaal region.

The award was presented by Major Gen Kaushik Mukherjee, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding , Head quarters, 25 Infantry Division, in a function held here today.

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Speaking on the occasion, the GOC commentated that the unwavering commitment to healthcare, particularly readiness of Dr Bhatia to provide specialist and diagnostic support, whenever required, greatly enhanced the medical capabilities of the Indian Army.

He recognized the timely assistance of Dr Bhatia during Operation Sindoor and said the proactive efforts of the Principal in organizing various blood camps in close association with the Medical branch of the Indian Army is deeply appreciated and reflects the highest standards of professionalism and public service.

It is pertinent to mention that Dr Bhatia and his team risked their lives to reach the hospital in the early morning of May 10, when the whole Rajouri town came under heavy artillery shelling from Pakistan.

Dr Bhatia drove ten kilometers amidst heavy shelling to reach hospital, he created a plan B hospital for Rajouri town and even PMO has tweeted and appreciated the initiatives taken by Dr Bhatia and his dedicated team of workers.

His role in Badaal crisis and Dhangri massacre has been a reflection of dedication to duty.

Maj Gen Kaushik said that under the leadership of the Principal, the Medical College has achieved remarkable progress, a testament to his vision, dedication and commitment to excellence.