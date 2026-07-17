Princess Dyana Shiffaire has announced a renewable energy initiative aimed at strengthening international cooperation through government partnerships, strategic investment, and sustainable infrastructure development across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and beyond.

According to information provided by her representatives, Princess Dyana Shiffaire is collaborating with His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Her Highness Sheikha Salama Tahnon Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Salman Mohamed Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and His Excellency Asib Hanif Muhammad, Group CEO of King Royal Holding. The initiative is described as bringing together government leaders, investors, and industry experts to advance renewable energy projects, promote sustainable development, and strengthen international investment partnerships.

A key component of the initiative is the reported creation of Chamber X Energy in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with King Royal Holding. According to the announcement, the organization is intended to serve as a platform connecting governments, investors, and renewable energy developers to facilitate large-scale infrastructure projects across the GCC and selected international markets.

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Princess Dyana Shiffaire has also introduced Chamber X Investments – Dubai, an investment platform designed to connect international investors with strategic opportunities in renewable energy, infrastructure, trade, and sustainable development. According to her representatives, the platform aims to promote global investment partnerships while supporting economic diversification and cross-border commercial collaboration.

The collaboration will focus on the development of solar and hydroelectric energy projects using Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) structures. PPAs provide long-term agreements between energy producers and purchasers, helping to support investment and financing for renewable energy developments while contributing to stable electricity generation.

Representatives say the initiative aims to encourage greater cooperation between the public and private sectors by supporting innovation, technology exchange, and sustainable investment. The long-term objective is to expand access to clean energy while contributing to economic diversification and environmental sustainability.

Princess Dyana Shiffaire is also described by her representatives as continuing a family legacy in international trade, commerce, and investment. They state that she belongs to the Royal House of Bures, Saint Omar, and Toulouse and remains committed to building international partnerships that support responsible investment and sustainable economic development.

The initiative is expected to explore opportunities beyond renewable energy, including infrastructure investment, trade promotion, and cross-border commercial cooperation. Supporters believe that stronger collaboration between governments and private organizations can create new opportunities for innovation while strengthening regional and international economic ties.

According to the announcement, Chamber X Energy and Chamber X Investments – Dubai aim to position the UAE as a regional hub for renewable energy collaboration and international investment by connecting governments, institutional investors, and technology providers. Future projects are expected to support the growing global demand for clean energy while encouraging knowledge sharing and investment across multiple markets.