Priince William, Princess Kate Play Gully Cricket With Mumbai Schoolchildren; Sachin Tendulkar Joins In

Mumbai, Nov 16: Mumbai's streets witnessed an unusual royal spectacle on Monday as Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine swapped formal engagements for a spirited game of gully cricket with local schoolchildren at Ballard Estate. Picking up bats and joining the youngsters on a makeshift pitch, the Prince and Princess of Wales brought a distinctly Indian flavour to their Mumbai visit, embracing one of the city's most cherished sporting traditions.

Prince William took to the batting crease as schoolchildren bowled to him, while the youngsters also took charge of fielding. Princess Catherine too joined the game and tried her hand at batting, drawing cheers from spectators.

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar was seen fielding near the bowler, adding star power to the sporting interaction. His presence alongside the royal couple made the occasion particularly special for the participating children and cricket enthusiasts.

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Hundreds of spectators gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of the royal visitors and the cricket icon. The atmosphere turned celebratory as the Bollywood song 'Jai Ho' played in the background. Videos of the royal couple playing gully cricket also generated considerable interest on social media.

The interaction offered Prince William and Princess Catherine a glimpse of Mumbai's popular street-cricket culture, where children play the game in neighbourhood lanes and open spaces using makeshift pitches and limited equipment.

For the schoolchildren, the occasion provided an opportunity to share the field with members of the British royal family and one of India's most celebrated cricketers.

The royal couple arrived in Mumbai on November 16 for their first official visit to India in a decade. Their three-day tour is centred around the 2026 Earthshot Prize, an initiative associated with Prince William that recognises innovative solutions to global environmental challenges.

Following their Mumbai engagements, Prince William and Princess Catherine are scheduled to travel to New Delhi, where they are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The visit is expected to feature engagements highlighting environmental initiatives, community participation and efforts to address global challenges.

The gully cricket session at Ballard Estate emerged as a key public interaction of the royal couple's Mumbai programme, bringing together sport, community participation and India's popular cricket culture. (Agencies)