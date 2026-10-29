Prince appointed as Addl CEO SASB

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed IAS officer Prince Kumar, currently serving as OSD to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), as the new Additional Chief Executive Officer of the board.

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According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, the 2023-batch AGMUT cadre officer will assume his new role with immediate effect and continue until further orders.