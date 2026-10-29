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Home / Todays story / Prince appointed as Addl CEO SASB

Prince appointed as Addl CEO SASB

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed IAS officer Prince Kumar, currently serving as OSD to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), as the new Additional Chief Executive Officer of the board. Follow the Daily...

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Daily Excelsior
04:21 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed IAS officer Prince Kumar, currently serving as OSD to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), as the new Additional Chief Executive Officer of the board.

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According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, the 2023-batch AGMUT cadre officer will assume his new role with immediate effect and continue until further orders.

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