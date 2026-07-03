Prime Minister’s Special Message Pamphlets Handed To Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims At Nunwan, Baltal Base Camps

SRINAGAR, Jul 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Administration today handed over the pamphlets carrying the special message of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) from both Nunwan and Baltal base camps.

In the message, the Prime Minister has extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all devotees undertaking the sacred Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, describing the pilgrimage as an eternal symbol of India’s rich spiritual heritage, cultural unity and the spirit of selfless service.

In the message to the pilgrims, the Prime Minister said that participation in the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in Jammu & Kashmir is a matter of great fortune and a deeply spiritual experience. Shri Narendra Modi noted that the annual pilgrimage, which commences with the first worship on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, draws devotees from every corner of the country who undertake the sacred journey with unwavering faith to seek the blessings of Baba Barfani.

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The Prime Minister observed that the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has, over the years, emerged as a living expression of India’s unity in diversity, bringing together devotees from different regions, languages and traditions with a shared resolve to worship Lord Mahadev. Shri Narendra Modi said that the Yatra reflects the enduring strength of Sanatan culture and reinforces the nation’s spiritual and cultural bonds.

The Prime Minister commended the dedicated efforts of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and the Government of Jammu & Kashmir for the efficient management of the annual pilgrimage. Shri Narendra Modi also acknowledged the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army, Central Armed Police Forces, Jammu & Kashmir Police, disaster response agencies, healthcare professionals, administrative officials, sanitation workers and thousands of personnel who work tirelessly to ensure the safety, security and smooth conduct of the Yatra.

The Prime Minister expressed special appreciation for the hospitality extended by the people of Jammu & Kashmir and the spirit of voluntary service demonstrated by local residents and numerous organisations that establish community kitchens (langars) and service camps for pilgrims along the Yatra routes. Shri Narendra Modi described this tradition of selfless service as a true reflection of India’s civilisational values and the timeless ideal of “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah”.

Calling upon devotees to make the pilgrimage a model of responsible citizenship and national service, the Prime Minister urged every pilgrim to undertake the five pledges during this year’s Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra:

Maintain Cleanliness: Adhere to all cleanliness norms and actively contribute towards keeping the pilgrimage routes clean and free from litter.

Ensure Safety: Strictly follow all directions issued by the administration, comply with traffic regulations and safety advisories, remain vigilant during adverse weather conditions, and take necessary precautions against slippery terrain and cold weather.

Support Local Livelihoods: Inspired by the spirit of Vocal for Local, devote at least ten per cent of pilgrimage expenditure towards purchasing locally made products, thereby strengthening the livelihoods of local families and youth in Jammu & Kashmir.

Promote Environmental Conservation: On the concluding day of the Yatra, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan, present a sapling to one’s brother or sister and actively support the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign.

Strengthen Nation Building: Uphold the spirit of Nation First by performing one’s duties with sincerity throughout the year and contributing actively towards the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Expressing confidence that the 2026 Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra would serve as a grand celebration of faith, national unity and selfless service, the Prime Minister prayed for the blessings of Baba Amarnath upon all devotees. Shri Narendra Modi wished every pilgrim a safe, peaceful and spiritually enriching journey and expressed hope that the pilgrimage would inspire renewed energy, devotion and commitment towards national development.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his heartfelt wishes for a safe, successful and blessed Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra to all devotees.

Pilgrims warmly welcomed the Prime Minister’s message and described it as thoughtful gesture that further strengthened their spiritual resolve and enthusiasm for undertaking the holy pilgrimage.