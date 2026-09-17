ISLAMABAD, Sept 17: Pakistan on Thursday announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead the official delegation at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York next week.

Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said at the weekly briefing that Sharif will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and several federal ministers.

He said that Sharif will "highlight Pakistan's perspective on regional and global developments, reaffirming the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and restraint and peaceful resolution of issues".

He said the premier is also expected to outline Pakistan's priorities on sustainable development, climate change, counter-terrorism, Islamophobia, global economic challenges, UN reforms and issues concerning the Global South.

He will also draw attention to the situation in Palestine, the spokesperson said.

He added that on the sidelines, Prime Minister Sharif is scheduled to participate in high-level events and hold bilateral engagements with world leaders and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, where he will highlight "Pakistan's commitment to multilateralism, the UN Charter, regional peace and international cooperation".

Earlier, it was reported that Sharif would also attend the official dinner being hosted by President Donald and First Lady Melania Trump for the world leaders on September 23on the sidelines of the UNGA. (PTI)