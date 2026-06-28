Prime Minister Modi holds talks  with Seychelles President Herminie

VICTORIA (Seychelles), June 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held talks with the President of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie and reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Modi, who arrived in Seychelles on Saturday on a three-day visit, was welcomed at the State House by President Herminie.

The two leaders held delegation-level talks during which they exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Modi, who is visiting Seychelles at the invitation of President Herminie, will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles on Monday as the Guest of Honour.

He will also address the National Assembly of Seychelles and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.

India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural and people-to-people ties.

As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region, Seychelles holds a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and our commitment to the Global South. (PTI)