Price slump hits Kashmir’s famous watermelon hub

Batwina growers report losses, seek Govt support

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Watermelon growers in Batwina area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district are facing losses this season as a sharp fall in market prices, erratic weather and inadequate post-harvest infrastructure have hit returns.

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Farmers from the area, known as Kashmir's "Chota Punjab" for its extensive watermelon cultivation, said returns have fallen sharply this year despite months of investment and labour.

Rahil Razak, a postgraduate, said he has been cultivating watermelons for the past five years after being unable to find employment.

He said the crop has traditionally provided him with a livelihood, but this season has been financially challenging.

Razak said watermelon cultivation begins with raising seedlings in greenhouses in March before they are transplanted to fields.

The crop then requires irrigation, fertiliser application and crop protection measures, making it both labour- and capital-intensive.

"Despite all the investment, the prices this year are much lower than in previous seasons. Many farmers have suffered losses," he said, adding that around 300 kanals in his area are under watermelon cultivation.

He said growers continue to face irrigation shortages during the critical initial weeks of cultivation and often have to fetch water from distant sources.

Razak also stressed the need for borewells and cold storage facilities, saying the absence of storage forces farmers to sell their produce immediately at depressed prices.

"We need cold storage so that we can sell the produce when market conditions are favourable instead of accepting whatever price is available," he said.

Another farmer, Shabir Ahmad Bhat, said watermelon cultivation requires months of labour and investment from sowing to harvest, but returns this year have failed to cover the costs.

"There is no fixed pricing mechanism. Sometimes farmers make profits, but this year most have incurred losses. The Government should step in to ensure better price support," he said.

The farmers urged the Government to provide price support, improve irrigation infrastructure and establish cold storage facilities to help reduce post-harvest losses and improve returns.

Agriculture Department officials said the Batwina-Ahan-Khanpora belt is one of Kashmir's major centres for striped watermelon cultivation, covering nearly 1,000 hectares with an average annual production of around 40,000 tonnes.

According to the officials, erratic rainfall affected production this season, while increased arrivals of watermelons from other states created an oversupply in the market, leading to lower prices and reduced returns for local growers.

They said several borewells and tube wells have been installed since last year to strengthen irrigation infrastructure in response to farmers' demands.

The officials also encouraged growers to explore value addition and better marketing strategies to improve returns in the coming years.