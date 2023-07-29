PRI Representatives Have Vital Role In Creating Targeted Policies, Welfare Programs For General Public: Advisor Bhatnagar

Visits Gurez, interacts with PRI representatives, locals

GUREZ, JULY 29: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Saturday visited Gurez subdivision of Bandipora district and interacted with DDC members, PRIs representatives including BDCs, Sarpanchs, Panchs as well as locals and took stock of various issues and demands raised by them related to the region.

While interacting with them, Advisor Bhatnagar acknowledged their pivotal role in spearheading developmental projects and initiatives being executed in the region. He emphasized the government’s commitment to decentralization and empowering local leadership to make development resonate with the aspirations of the local populace.

The Advisor further said that the PRI representatives have deeper understanding of ground-level realities in their region and therefore they have vital role in creating targeted policies and welfare programs that have a lasting impact on the community.

During the interaction, the DDC members and PRI representatives appreciated the efforts of administration for promoting tourism in Gurez and taking up several developmental projects in the subdivision. They also raised various issues and demands regarding the area with the Advisor and sought immediate redressal of same.

Meanwhile , Advisor Bhatnagar also interacted with public delegations and listened to their demands and concerns of public importance. The Advisor assured the public delegations that all genuine demands of the area will be fulfilled in a time bound manner.

Later, Advisor Bhatnagar also chaired a meeting of officers of the sub-division and took stock of availability of essential commodities in the subdivision. He also reviewed all infrastructural projects and the progress therein The Advisor took detailed review of all the departments including R&B Education, Health, Jal Shakti Department, JKPDC Animal Husbandry Police Revenue besides tourism. The advisor expressed his satisfaction with the progress of works in the subdivision.

He also sought details of vacancies and impressed upon concerned departments to work in tandem with Public representatives in order to ease out the hardships of the public.

The meeting among others was attended by DDC Member Gurez, DDC Member Tulail, SDM Gurez, Tehsildar Gurez/Tulail besides other sectoral officers of the region.