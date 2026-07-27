Prez, PM remember Kargil warriors

NEW DELHI, July 26: On Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid tribute to the valiant warriors who laid down their lives for the protection of the motherland, and said the nation shall forever remain indebted to them.

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"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay humble tribute to those valiant warriors who laid down their lives for the protection of our motherland," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

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Their unparalleled valour, unwavering resolve, and unparalleled patriotism stand as exemplary models of our army's glorious traditions, she said.

"The nation shall forever remain indebted to them. The saga of valour of those heroic warriors will continue to inspire future generations to tread the path of national service and steadfast duty," the president said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the valour of India's brave soldiers in the face of most formidable conditions will forever remain a source of national pride.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Modi also said that the nation expresses gratitude to the brave soldiers for their extraordinary courage and commitment towards securing India.

"Their valour in the face of the most formidable conditions will forever remain a source of national pride. Their unwavering patriotism and devotion to duty will continue to inspire generations," he said in a post on X. (PTI)