Lucknow, Jun 20: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished President Droupadi Murmu a long life and good health on her birthday on Saturday.

India's first tribal woman President, Murmu turned 68 on Saturday.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu ji. Your life of simplicity, immense dedication to the upliftment of the tribal community, and unwavering commitment to constitutional values serve as an outstanding inspiration for the people of the country."

"I pray to Lord Jagannath for your long and illustrious life and good health," he said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also took to X to greet Murmu.

"President Droupadi Murmu ji, heartfelt birthday greetings to you! I pray to Lord Jagannath for your excellent health and a long life," Maurya said.

Pathak said, "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to President of India Droupadi Murmu -- a woman of a simple and unassuming nature and a symbol of women's empowerment. I pray to the Almighty for your excellent health and a long life." (Agencies)