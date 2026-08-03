New Delhi, Aug 3: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday commended the all-women crew from the three defence services for successfully traversing some of the world's most challenging seas, and said their achievement would inspire young Indians to dream big.

The crew of the Indian Army Sailing Vessel Triveni called on the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, her office said in a post on X.

"The Tri-Services All-Women Circumnavigation Sailing Expedition - Samudra Pradakshina has successfully traversed over 25,000 nautical miles across some of the world's most challenging seas while rounding the Capes of Leeuwin, Horn and Good Hope," it said.

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The President commended the all-women crew for its courage, resilience and exemplary professionalism in successfully completing the expedition, the post said.

She said that this achievement would inspire young Indians, especially women, to dream big and serve the nation with dedication, it added.

Aboard the Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni, nine women officers of the three services recently successfully completed a 314-day voyage covering nearly 25,500 nautical miles across four oceans. The expedition was virtually flagged-off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 11, 2025 from Mumbai. (Agencies)