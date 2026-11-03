Preventive detention not a substitute for criminal law: HC

‘Police dossier can't replace independent satisfaction’

*Quashes PSA, directs release of detenue

Excelsior Correspondent

Advertisement

JAMMU, Nov 2: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has held that substantial reproduction of a police dossier in the grounds of detention, without independent assessment of the material by the detaining authority, vitiates the subjective satisfaction required for preventive detention, while quashing the PSA detention of a Pulwama resident.

Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, while allowing a petition filed by Ajaz Ahmad Seh through his father, set aside Order No. 34/DMP/PSA/2025 dated July 28, 2025, passed by the District Magistrate, Pulwama, under Section 8 of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

The court directed the respondents to release the detenue forthwith, provided his custody was not required in connection with any other case or pursuant to any other lawful order.

According to the grounds of detention, Seh was alleged to have remained in contact with Aashiq Ahmad Nengroo, stated to be a terrorist handler affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), through a specified telephone number and the encrypted application Zangi, allegedly accessed through a secured Virtual Private Network (VPN).

He was further alleged to have functioned as an Over Ground Worker (OGW), providing food, shelter, clothing, transportation and information to active terrorists, including Haris Nazir, a resident of Kachipora, Rajpora, Pulwama. The grounds also alleged that he supplied information concerning the movement of security forces and encouraged local youth to join terrorist organisations.

Challenging the detention, the petitioner's counsel argued that the District Magistrate had passed the impugned order on the basis of an undated police report without due application of mind. It was submitted that the allegations were largely speculative and that the grounds of detention substantially replicated the contents of the police dossier.

The respondents, on the other hand, maintained that the District Magistrate had considered the police dossier and accompanying material before arriving at the requisite subjective satisfaction.

Examining the matter, the High Court emphasised that preventive detention is a precautionary measure and not a substitute for the ordinary criminal process. It observed that the power of preventive detention, being an extraordinary invasion of personal liberty, must be exercised sparingly, cautiously and only in strict conformity with constitutional and statutory safeguards.

Referring to the Supreme Court judgment in Rekha Versus State of Tamil Nadu, the High Court observed that one of the questions to be considered while examining the legality of preventive detention is whether the ordinary law of the land was sufficient to deal with the situation.

The court noted that the grounds of detention did not furnish adequate particulars of the alleged communications or activities. There was no clear indication of the specific dates on which the alleged communications took place, the nature or substance of the information exchanged, the particular acts through which logistical assistance was allegedly rendered or the specific incidents forming the basis of apprehended future prejudicial conduct.

It observed that the mere assertion that the detenue used an encrypted application or VPN, or remained in contact with persons alleged to be associated with terrorist organisations, could not, without further particulars and relevant supporting material, furnish an adequate basis for curtailing personal liberty through preventive detention.

The court further observed that if the investigating agency possessed material indicating that the detenue had coordinated terrorist activities, transmitted information concerning security-force movements or provided assistance to members of a terrorist organisation, such material could have been examined and acted upon under applicable criminal law, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, subject to the ingredients of the offences concerned being satisfied.

A significant aspect of the judgment was the court's examination of the police dossier and the grounds of detention. Referring to Noor-ud-Din Shah Versus State of J&K & Others, the High Court observed that the detaining authority was required to independently evaluate the material and arrive at its own subjective satisfaction, adding the statutory responsibility could not be discharged by mechanically adopting the narrative supplied by the police.

It further observed that the dossier and grounds of detention were couched in substantially identical language, giving rise to a clear inference that the detaining authority had failed to independently assess and evaluate the material placed before it.

In its concluding observations, the High Court held that the allegations, though serious in nature, had not been set out with sufficient particulars to disclose the specific conduct attributed to the detenue and the factual basis for apprehending its continuation. The court also found that the grounds failed to adequately demonstrate why the extraordinary power of preventive detention was necessary, particularly when the alleged activities, if supported by evidence, could have been investigated and dealt with under applicable criminal law.

Accordingly, the High Court allowed the petition, quashed the detention order and directed the release of Ajaz Ahmad Seh forthwith, subject to there being no other lawful requirement for his custody.